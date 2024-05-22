Benson batted ninth and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over San Diego.

Benson had been Cincinnati's leadoff batter against right-handers since TJ Friedl (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list last week. Rookie Jacob Hurtubise took on the role Tuesday with Benson sliding to the bottom of the order. Benson had gone 4-for-18 with two walks and two home runs over his last five games as the leadoff batter. It's unclear if this will be manager David Bell's plan going forward until Friedl is ready.