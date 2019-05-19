Puig was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent left arm injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Puig made a stellar catch down the right-field line as he lunged into the stands, but was immediately grabbing at he left arm after making the catch. The 28-year-old attempted to stay in the game and grounded out to the pitcher in his next at-bat before exiting for the top of the eighth inning.