Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.

Puig took Freddy Peralta deep in the seventh inning to record his 18th homer of the season. He continues to heat up at the plate, swatting four home runs in his last 10 contests. Though he dug quite a hole with his slow start to the campaign, Puig is now approaching his career-norms with a .242/.294/.467 line across 313 plate appearances.