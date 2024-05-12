Doyle went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Doyle opened May cold, going 2-for-23 over a six-game span, but he's bounced back by going 6-for-13 with two steals, four extra-base hits and three RBI over his last four contests. The outfielder is up to a .288/.336/.468 slash line with six steals, four home runs, 11 RBI and 24 runs scored through 152 plate appearances on the year. This was his first game with multiple walks all season -- he's posted a 5.9 percent walk rate and 27.6 percent strikeout rate which has limited Doyle's effectiveness despite his passable contact skills.