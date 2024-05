Doyle went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Monday against the Padres.

Doyle was unable to extend a modest five-game hitting streak, but he was still impactful by tallying his eighth stolen base of the year. He's also stolen a base in each of his last four games, displaying a significant increase in aggressiveness on the basepaths. Doyle is hitting .283 with 25 runs scored across 160 plate appearances on the season.