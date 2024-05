Doyle went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and one run scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Phillies.

Doyle has gone 15-for-54 (.278) with nine steals over his last 15 games. The outfielder's speed is not in question, but that's an impressive stretch on the basepaths for just about anyone. On the year, he's at 13 thefts on 14 attempts while slashing .272/.338/.433 over 201 plate appearances. He's added five home runs, 10 doubles, two triples, 15 RBI and 32 runs scored.