Doyle went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and one run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Doyle's only involvement Wednesday was as a pinch runner, and he was caught stealing. He checked back into the lineup and swiped two bags Thursday, giving him 16 thefts on 19 attempts this season with his first successful steals since May 26. The outfielder continues to put together a decent season with a .265/.339/.408 slash line, five home runs, 16 RBI, 37 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples over 239 plate appearances.