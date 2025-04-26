Doyle (personal) will start in center field and bat leadoff Saturday against the Reds, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Doyle sat out Friday's series opener for personal reasons, but he's back in the starting nine Saturday. The 26-year-old is having his best year at the plate so far, slashing .295/.353/.492 with 13 RBI, eight runs scored and two steals through 16 games.