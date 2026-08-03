White Sox's Brenton Doyle: Catches on with White Sox

The White Sox acquired Doyle from the Rockies on Monday in exchange for right-hander Mason Adams and infielder Carlos Vielma, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

According to Rosenthal, both teams are reviewing the medicals of all players involved in the deal before completing the trade, but barring any snags, Doyle will head to Chicago, where he should settle in as a fourth outfielder. Since supplying a .763 OPS with 23 home runs and 30 steals in 149 games for the Rockies in 2024, Doyle's offensive production has taken a major step back over the past two seasons while his strikeout rate has climbed. That said, the two-time Gold Glove Award winner still provides strong defense in center field, and his right-handedness will bring more balance to a Chicago outfield that features three left-handed bats in Sam Antonacci, Tristan Peters and Andrew Benintendi.