Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Slated for activation Friday

The Rockies will activate Doyle (groin) from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Royals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Doyle has been sidelined since late May, first due to an oblique strain but more recently because of a strained groin. However, he has gone 10-for-21 with a home run since resuming his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque last week, clearing the way for his return. Doyle was not being used as an everyday player when he got hurt, and it might take the Rockies trading another outfielder to alter his playing time outlook.