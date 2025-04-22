Doyle (personal) was not activated from the bereavement list prior to Tuesday's game in Kansas City.
Doyle shared on his Instagram account Sunday that he and his wife lost their unborn baby. He has missed the minimum three games while on bereavement and the Rockies will give him as much time away from the club as he needs during this difficult period.
