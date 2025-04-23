The Rockies activated Doyle (personal) from the bereavement list Wednesday.
Doyle hasn't started a game for the Rockies since April 10, as he dealt with a quadricep injury and then went on the bereavement list. He's back with the big club now and should reclaim an everyday role in center field and atop the lineup.
