Doyle is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Padres.

It's the second straight day out of the lineup for Doyle, though he did get a plate appearance off the bench Wednesday (and struck out). Doyle has been in the Rockies' lineup for less than 70 percent of his team's games thus far, which is not a rate fantasy managers had in mind when they took the outfielder in drafts this spring. The 27-year-old hasn't exactly made a case to play more, having put together just a .206/.270/.279 batting line and 35.1 percent strikeout rate through 24 contests. Jake McCarthy will make a second consecutive start in center field for the Rockies in Thursday's matinee.