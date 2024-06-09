Doyle went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases Saturday against the Cardinals.

Doyle notably hit second in the lineup for the first time since May 4, as Ezequiel Tovar shifted to third as the Rockies deal with several injuries to regular starters. Doyle delivered a strong line, highlighted by a pair of steals to bring his total on the season to 17. He also has two steals in two of his last three starts.