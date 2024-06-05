Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Doyle will exit the starting nine for the first time since May 19 and just the third time all season, opening up center field for Jake Cave. The Rockies are likely just giving Doyle a breather for a day game after a night game while he's in the midst of a minor slump at the plate. Over his last five starts, Doyle has gone 3-for-15 with four strikeouts against two walks.