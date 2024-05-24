Doyle went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Doyle went 6-for-30 (.200) with no multi-hit efforts over his previous nine games. In that span, he also had four steals and a 9:12 BB:K as he continues to get on base at a healthy clip despite a lofty strikeout rate that's at 28.6 percent for the year. The outfielder is slashing .273/.339/.442 with five home runs, 10 steals, 10 doubles, 15 RBI and 30 runs scored over 47 contests this season.