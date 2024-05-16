Doyle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Wednesday in an 8-0 victory against San Diego.

Doyle's second-inning solo shot put Colorado on the board, and a he crossed the plate again in the third following a one-out walk. The center fielder has reached base safely in eight straight contests and is batting .333 (9-for-27) with two homers, five RBI, nine runs and four stolen bases over that stretch. He still has a problematic 27.9 percent strikeout rate on the campaign, but it's been a more-tolerable 21.4 percent during the eight-game span.