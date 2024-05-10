Doyle went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a double in Thursday's 9-1 win against the Giants.

Doyle keyed a seven-run fourth inning for Colorado with a 430-foot, three-run blast to center field. The long ball ended a 21-game homerless stretch for the outfielder, and he had notched just one RBI over that span. Doyle has been one of the most productive hitters for Colorado this season, though, slashing .276/.317/.455 with four home runs and a team-leading 22 runs and four stolen bases.