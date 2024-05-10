Doyle went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a double in Thursday's 9-1 win against the Giants.
Doyle keyed a seven-run fourth inning for Colorado with a 430-foot, three-run blast to center field. The long ball ended a 21-game homerless stretch for the outfielder, and he had notched just one RBI over that span. Doyle has been one of the most productive hitters for Colorado this season, though, slashing .276/.317/.455 with four home runs and a team-leading 22 runs and four stolen bases.
More News
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Swipes two bags Thursday•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: One hit in return•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Back in action Monday•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Should be fine for San Diego series•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Moved up to two hole•