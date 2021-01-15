Estevez and the Rockies agreed to a one-year, $1.45 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Esteven struggled to a 7.50 ERA in 24 innings of relief last season. A .380 BABIP can seemingly be blamed for a fair portion of his struggles, however, as his 23.3 percent strikeout rate and 7.8 percent walk rate were both acceptable numbers.

