Estevez allowed a run on two hits in one inning Monday. He struck out one batter and earned a save over the Phillies.

Estevez entered a 6-4 game and found himself in a jam with two on and one out. He gave up one run but still preserved the 6-5 victory. Estevez has converted five of his six save chances this season but has coughed up three runs in his last three appearances. Before that, he had a five-inning scoreless streak to open the 2024 campaign. Estevez owns a 3.38 ERA with a perfect 8:0 K:BB through eight innings.