Royals' Carlos Estevez: Restarts throwing program

Estevez (shoulder) started a throwing program Friday, per MLB.com.

Estevez had been shut down since receiving an injection July 1 for a right rotator cuff strain. While it's a positive sign to see the veteran back throwing, the extent of his activity is unknown and figures to be limited, with the Royals expected to proceed cautiously given the series of setbacks the right-hander has faced since landing on the injured list April 1, originally due to a left foot contusion. An exact timeline remains unclear and will depend on how he responds to the throwing progression, but Estevez likely won't be nearing a return to the big-league roster until later in August.