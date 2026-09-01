Estevez will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Estevez began throwing in bridge league games at the Royals' complex in Arizona last week but wasn't making much progress, so the team will shut him down for the season, and the right-hander will go under the knife to address his strained rotator cuff. The 33-year-old appeared in just one game for the Royals this year, during which he gave up six earned runs while recording just one out. Kansas City is likely to decline his $13 million club option for next season.