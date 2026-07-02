Royals' Carlos Estevez: Receives injection for shoulder

Estevez (shoulder) received an injection Wednesday and will be shut down for the rest of the week before being re-evaluated, MLB.com reports.

Estevez had been making progress in recovery from a right rotator cuff strain, but he suffered a setback during Saturday's bullpen session. The Royals will allow the right-hander to rest following the injection before re-evaluating him and determining the next steps. Estevez made just one appearance this season before landing on the injured list due to a left foot contusion, eventually picking up the shoulder injury during a rehab appearance May 6.