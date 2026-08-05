Royals' Carlos Estevez: Nearing mound work

Estevez (shoulder) is scheduled to start a mound progression Friday, MLB.com reports.

Estevez started a throwing program July 17 and is nearing a return to mound work as his rehab from a right rotator cuff strain continues. Progressing to throwing off the mound is a positive step, though the right-hander will need to check more boxes, including facing hitters and embarking on a rehab assignment, before returning to the Royals becomes a real possibility. The veteran has been on the injured list for virtually the entire season, hitting the shelf April 1 after just one regular-season appearance due to a left foot contusion.