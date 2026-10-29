The Royals declined Estevez's (shoulder) $13 million club option for 2027 on Thursday.

Estevez landed on the injured list in April due to a foot contusion and ended up missing the rest of the season after suffering a right rotator cuff strain during a rehab game in May. He underwent surgery on his shoulder in September, and although it's unknown how long he'll be sidelined, the Royals will opt to pay him a $2 million buyout to get him off their books rather than the $13 million he would've been owed. Now a free agent, Estevez could attract attention from MLB clubs once he's closer to being fully healthy.