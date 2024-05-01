Estevez (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits with two strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning against Philadelphia.

Each of the three hits against Estevez went for extra bases, with Nick Castellanos hitting a solo homer and Johan Rojas bringing in Bryson Stott -- who reached on a ground-rule double -- on a two-run homer to give the Phillies the lead. Estevez has now surrendered one or more runs in three of his last four appearances, a stretch that ballooned his ERA from 0.00 to 6.23 and resulted in a pair of blown saves. While his closing job seems to be safe for now, Matt Moore and Luis Garcia would be the names to know if Estevez begins to cede ninth-inning work.