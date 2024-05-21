Estevez allowed a run on two hits and a walk without striking out a batter over one inning, earning the save in Monday's 9-7 win over the Astros.

Estevez's last two outings came in non-save situations after he blew a save May 10 versus the Royals. The closer is now 7-for-10 in save chances this season, though there are some warning signs reemerging after he struggled late in 2023. He's now at a 5.17 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB through 15.2 innings this season. As long as the walk rate stays down, Estevez should be able to right the ship, but he's allowed multiple baserunners in six of his last 10 outings.