Estevez (0-2) blew the save and took the loss Friday against Kansas City. He allowed two runs on three hits and no walks with one strikeout over one inning.

Estevez allowed a lead-taking, two-run homer to Adam Frazier in the ninth inning to blow his third save on the year. Oddly, the Angels closer has yet to walk a batter this season, but he has allowed three homers over 11.2 innings, leading to a 6.17 ERA. Despite the ugly ERA, Estevez remains securely planted in the Angels closer seat.