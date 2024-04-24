Estevez struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save in a 7-4 win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Estevez struck out Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman while getting Gunnar Henderson to ground out to retire the side in order. Tuesday was his first appearance in a week since blowing a save against the Rays. Outside of that outing, Estevez has been very reliable as the team's closer and doesn't face much competition for the job with Robert Stephenson (elbow) out for the year and Jose Soriano in the rotation. He now has four saves to go along with a 2.57 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB in seven innings thus far.