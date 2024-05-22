Estevez (0-3) took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday after allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk while managing to record one out.

Estevez had no room for error after the Angels failed to score in the top of the 10th and was stuck with facing the heart of the Astros lineup. Yordan Alvarez was intentionally walked to start the inning, and then Alex Bregman was retired before giving up the game-winning hit to Jeremy Pena. Estevez has now pitched on back-to-back days and in three of the last four and likely will have the day off Wednesday. He now owns a 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 16 innings.