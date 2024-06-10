Estevez (1-3) got the win over the Astros on Sunday after pitching a scoreless ninth inning and striking out a batter in the process.

Estevez was tasked with preserving a tie game, and did so without any trouble, sending the Astros hitters down in order on 12 pitches. He wound up as the winning pitcher after the Angels walked it off in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a two-run homer from Logan O'Hoppe. Estevez now has four consecutive scoreless appearances during which he's compiled three saves and a win. For the year, the 31-year-old has 10 saves to go with a 4.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB in 20 innings.