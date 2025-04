Estevez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning while earning a save against the Rays on Tuesday. He struck out one batter.

Estevez gave up a single to Jose Cabellero but had no trouble finishing the 3-1 win. It was Estevez's eighth save in 10 chances and he's now converted three straight. He dropped his ERA to 2.57 with a 12:9 K:BB across 14 frames.