Estevez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 8-6 win over the Giants.

The Giants made a late push for a comeback, but Estevez shut the door with a 17-pitch ninth inning. He's up to 11 saves this season, five of which have come over his last seven appearances. The closer has added a 3.86 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 20:3 K:BB and three blown saves through 21 innings. The Angels don't often have leads to protect, but Estevez should continue to close as long as he's with the team, though as a pending free agent, he will be a trade target over the next six weeks.