Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out of lineup Sunday
Gonzalez (ribs) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Gonzalez will be withheld from the lineup as he's dealing with a rib problem on the left side of his back that caused him to be scratched from Saturday's contest. The Rockies are off Monday, but Gonzalez is optimistic he'll be able to return Tuesday in Philadelphia, Harding reports. Noel Cuevas will start in right field in the meantime.
