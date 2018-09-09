Ianetta went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.

Ianetta took Walker Buehler deep in the fourth inning to record his 10th home run of the season. It was his first longball since August 21st, though he has shown signs of life at the plate of late by recording seven hits in his last 19 at-bats, four of which have gone for extra bases. He continues to split playing time behind the dish with Tony Wolters, limiting his fantasy value even after taking the benefit of Coors Field into consideration.