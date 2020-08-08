Iannetta was placed on the restricted list Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
No reason was given for the move. Iannetta was DFA'd and subsequently assigned to the Yankees' alternate training site at the start of the month, though it's unclear if he ever reported. The veteran began the season on the active roster but did not get into any contests.
