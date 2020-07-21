Iannetta signed a major-league deal with the Yankees on Tuesday.
The veteran backstop was unlikely to earn an Opening Day roster spot in spring training, but the Yankees will take advantage of the expanded 30-man roster to carry a third catcher. Iannetta is unlikely to see significant opportunities with Gary Sanchez locked in as the starter and Kyle Higashioka as the top backup behind the plate.
More News
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Claims spot on 60-man roster•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Unlikely to land roster spot•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Gets minor-league deal with Yankees•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Designated for assignment•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Expected to lose roster spot•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Two starts in three games•