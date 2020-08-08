Iannetta announced his retirement from baseball Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 37-year-old calls it quits following a 14-year major-league career in which he spent time with the Rockies, Angels, Mariners and Diamondbacks. He'll retire with a wRC+ of exactly 100, the product of a .230/.345/.406 slash line. The veteran backstop finished with 820 hits, including 141 homers, on his resume. His career highlights include a trip to the World Series with the 2007 Rockies and catching Jered Weaver's no-hitter with the Angels in 2012.
