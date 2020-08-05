Iannetta cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Yankees' alternate training site Tuesday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The 37-year-old was designated for assignment by New York over the weekend, and he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Iannetta will continue to provide catching depth in the 60-player pool.
More News
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Opens season in majors•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Claims spot on 60-man roster•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Unlikely to land roster spot•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Gets minor-league deal with Yankees•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Designated for assignment•