Montero is slashing .205/.265/.227 with zero home runs, two runs and two RBI through 13 games.

He has been playing regularly at first base and his 16.3 percent strikeout rate is a massive improvement over the 36.2 percent strikeout rate he logged in 85 games last year. It looks like his plate skills may have improved, but he may need to start producing soon in order to hold onto his starting role.