Montero is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After sitting out Sunday against the Rays, Montero rejoined the starting lineup at first base for the series opener Monday, when he finished 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. He's had a slow start to the season, slashing .160/.241/.160 with one RBI and no extra-base hits over 29 plate appearances. Kris Bryant will start at first base Tuesday and hit fifth against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.