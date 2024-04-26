Montero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Padres.

Montero went 6-for-22 across a six-game homestand, though all but one of those hits was a single. His lone extra-base knock came Thursday, which also marked the first home run of his season. Montero is hitting only .233 through 82 plate appearances, but he has cut his strikeout rate to just 14.6 percent and has started 13 of the last 14 games.