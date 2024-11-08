The Hiroshima Carp of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball have signed Montero to a one-year contract, Yahoo Japan reports.
Montero will give NPB a shot after slashing only .228/.277/.387 over parts of three major-league seasons with the Rockies. He will be paid a $400,000 signing bonus and earn a salary of $850,000.
