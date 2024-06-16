Montero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Montero will get a break for the series finale after he had started in each of the Rockies' last four games while going 2-for-13 with a double, two walks, two runs and one RBI. Though he's maintaining a lowly .554 OPS for the season, Montero could hold down a near-everyday role until the banged-up Rockies get some of their hitters back from the injured list.
