Montero is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Houston.
It marks the fourth straight game that Montero has been out of the lineup, although he did make one pinch-hitting appearance over that stretch. The recent emergence of Michael Toglia has put the squeeze on Montero's playing time, and his .581 OPS hasn't helped, either.
