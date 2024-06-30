The Rockies designated Montero for assignment Sunday.

After popping 11 home runs in 307 plate appearances with the Rockies in 2023 and securing an everyday role coming out of camp this spring, Montero looked to be an attractive late-round target in drafts. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, Montero quickly fell out of favor, and he didn't show any signs of improvements after regaining playing time once injuries began to pile up for the Rockies. Even with Kris Bryant (oblique) still stuck on the 10-day injured list, the Rockies didn't have room for Montero as a backup option at first base or designated hitter with the team needing to clear a spot for catcher Elias Diaz's (calf) return from the IL. The 25-year-old Montero, who had posted a .474 OPS in June and a .205/.267/.304 slash line over 247 plate appearances on the season, has no minor-league options remaining, so he would need to be carried on the 26-man active roster if another team trades for him or claims him off waivers.