Montero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Montero started the Rockies' first five games of the season but slashed just .143/.294/.143 with three walks and three strikeouts over those contests. He's on the bench Wednesday for the second day in a row and looks to be in danger of falling into a part-time role in the wake of his poor start to the season.