Montero went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Marlins.

Montero went yard in his first plate appearance of the game to tally his second homer of the season. After a slow start to the campaign from a results perspective, he has gone 8-for-31 with seven RBI and three runs scored across his last eight contests. Montero's production should continue to tick up as he has maintained a vastly improved 16.8 percent strikeout rate.