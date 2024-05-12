Montero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Montero's grasp on the everyday role at first base seems to be slipping, as he finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row. Hunter Goodman -- who went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 win -- will draw another start at first base at Montero's expense. Montero has gone 5-for-31 with one extra-base hit (a double) and a 31.3 percent strikeout rate over his last nine games.