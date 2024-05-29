Montero went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Guardians.

Montero has made three straight starts since Jordan Beck (hand) has been sidelined, two of which have come against righties. He's been productive in that short span, driving in four and also scoring four runs. Montero will need to continue to hit to maintain playing time, but the absence of Beck creates the possibility of more regular plate appearances.